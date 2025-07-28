Alberta looks to move mountains as local production grows

After hosting production on season one of HBO’s The Last of Us – among the most expensive shoots ever on Canadian soil – the province of Alberta is looking to entice more big-budget international productions, in addition to targeting high-end unscripted with an expanded tax credit programme.

The Alberta production sector got a huge shot in the arm in 2021 as HBO brought its mega-budget post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us to the province, shooting in 180 locations over a year and showcasing its range as a top-tier global production destination.

Season one of the series is among the most expensive television content ever filmed in Canada, with a rumoured budget of between C$100m and C$150m. Only Apple TV+’s See, starring Jason Momoa, and the The Last of Us S2, both also filmed in Canada, have comparable budgets.

When The Last of Us relocated to British Columbia for creative reasons for its second season, it was understandably greeted with some disappointment in Alberta. But that disappointment was far exceeded by the positive impact of S1, which was a critical and commercial hit globally and helped put the eyes of the TV world squarely on Alberta’s production capabilities.

According to a report from the Motion Picture Association – Canada, C$141m was spent across the province during the show’s production, with C$70m going on local goods and services and C$71m on local labour. In addition, the show created 840 jobs for local cast and crew.

While The Last of Us grabbed much of the attention and accolades, several other major productions have set up in Alberta in recent years, including Billy the Kid (MGM+), S2 of My Life with the Walter Boys (Netflix), S5 of Fargo (FX), Predator spin-off Prey (Hulu/Disney+), historical adventure Togo (Disney+) and 2021 feature Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Long-running Canadian family drama Heartland (CBC), produced by Seven24 Films, also shoots in the province, which has hosted the production of older classics like Brokeback Mountain, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal; Legends of the Fall, with Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins; and bobsleigh comedy Cool Runnings.

In addition to its variety of filming locations, a fundamental aspect of the province’s allure is its competitive tax credit offering. The Film & Television Tax Credit (FTTC) programme offers a refundable tax credit of between 22% and 30% on eligible Alberta production and labour costs for screen-based productions with a budget of at least C$500,000. The credit is available to international productions as well as local ones, with the base 22% offer increasing if filming takes place in rural areas of the province.

The FTTC is an ‘all spend’ tax credit, meaning it covers all costs related to the production including labour, hotels, catering, production materials, set building and construction.

“The incentives make us hyper competitive with jurisdictions all across North America and the globe,” Alberta film commissioner Mark Ham tells C21. He adds that there is no per-project cap, so there is theoretically no ceiling on how much can be recouped via the FTTC. There is an annual budget for the FTTC, but that has “never been exceeded,” he adds.

The FTTC can also be stacked with Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, which is administered at the federal rather than provincial level.

As the province has sought to bring in more international productions, it has meaningfully boosted its studio space, growing by around 500,000 square feet over the past few years to almost 900,000 sq ft today. It has seven purpose-built studio and soundstage facilities, including Rocky Mountain Film Studios, Dept 9 Studios, Film Alberta Studios and Fortress Studios and Fortress+ Support.

It also has three ‘standing sets’ (permanent sets used regularly for productions), including a 15,000-acre space west of Calgary featuring a permanent historical town set, production camp, historic outbuildings and a large warehouse with period pieces for rent. Also available are Albertina Farms, located near Okotoks, which features unique landscapes, terrain and backlots, and sets for period filming, as well as a ranch; and John Scott Ranch, near Longview, which features a western town, rodeo corrals, live horses and cattle, as well as an on-site warehouse with western decorations, wagons and props for rent.

Ham says the expansion of Alberta’s studio space has been backed by private investment, which he believes illustrates the belief that the local industry will continue to grow.

One of the key initiatives Ham has steered is the expansion of the FTTC to include gameshows and reality series – a major move that means Alberta joins Quebec as the only province offering tax credits for the genre. “We’re excited about expanding the credit and moving into that space, and obviously we’d love to hear from any producers interested in learning more about our support for those genres,” says Ham.

While the FTTC was expanded last year to include gameshows and reality, Alberta film and TV execs are in the process of building awareness and educating the international production community on the opportunities. Ham says he has been in conversation with productions about using the FTTC for unscripted productions, but concedes it has been a “bit of a slow burn” so far.

Earlier in the year, prominent reality TV producer Lindsay Cox of Toronto-based Insight Productions called on more provinces to introduce unscripted-focused tax credits, claiming the likes of Ontario and British Columbia are losing business because their respective tax credits do not support those genres.

In addition to the interior studio spaces that can be used for shiny-floor gameshows, Ham says the province’s varied outdoor locations also make it a good fit for some of the survival-style shows that are once again in vogue. “We’re proud of the diversity of Alberta’s geographical looks. From wilderness and the [Rocky Mountains] to prairies and badlands, we think we have unique topography for a variety of different gameshows that want to get outside and do something in mother nature,” he says.

The province is also continuing to take steps to expand its local crew base, and in 2023 introduced the Training and Mentorship Incentive (designed to give entrants to the industry workforce the chance to learn from established professionals) to ensure it is meeting the demands imposed by the increase in production volume.

“We’re continuing to right-size the studio and crew capacity in Alberta to ensure it is growing at the rate that the industry is expanding. We want to be able to make sure that when shows come here they love their experience, and want to come back, because everything they needed was available in Alberta,” says Ham.