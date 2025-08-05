Please wait...
Please wait...
Sky Studios Elstree
Sky Studios Elstree

Golden geese or white elephants – does the UK need any more studio space? Pt 1

Nico Franks

Nico Franks

05-08-2025
© C21Media

×
This premium content is only accessible with the correct C21 subscription.

If you already have a subscription, click here to sign in.

If you do not have a current subscription, click here to view our various subscription options.

You will then have instant access to this content, and lots more besides.

TRENDING FEATURES

Building a digital-first strategy on value-driven entertainment

SkyShowtime, ABC Australia and Sky New Zealand join Content London 2025 line-up ...

S4C helps to teach a new generation of Welsh speakers

A Dynamic approach to financing international scripted

Offline Sports outlines its game plan

Globo makes a play for Brazilian stories that travel

Last few £899 RATE TICKETS remaining for Content London 2025 – book now ...

Gregg Moscot connects the dots for US producers looking abroad

East meets West as CEE producers expand their international footprint

BBC aims to master the art of the unexpected

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE