ZED to shop Alexandre Bouchet activist doc at World Congress in Rio

WORLD CONGRESS: French factual prodco ZED is at the World Congress of Science & Factual Producers (WCSFP) in Brazil this week with Raoni, Amazonian Warrior, a new documentary from Franco-Brazilian filmmaker Alexandre Bouchet that explores the life and legacy of activist and Kayapo chief Raoni Metuktire.
The launch comes as international attention continues to focus on the Amazon following COP30, which took place in Belém and placed Indigenous leadership at the forefront of climate discussions.
Produced for Ushuaïa TV, Raoni, Amazonian Warrior will be available in 52- and 70-minute versions. Delivery is scheduled for early 2026, with presales now open. ZED will officially launch the project at the WCSFP in Rio de Janeiro this week.
Bouchet’s 52-minute film, produced by Paris-based Yemaya Productions, was made with exclusive access to Raoni and his community. The director captured footage in the Xingu Reserve, Brazil’s largest Indigenous territory, tracing Raoni’s journey from his early years as a hunter-gatherer to his decades of activism on the global stage.
“As the balance of life on our planet falters, one of the few viable paths to addressing the climate crisis lies in rebuilding our alliance with the guardians of the forest. Raoni embodies that alliance: He is the voice of a world struggling to survive the limitless appetite of global capitalism,” said Bouchet.
“The film explores the legacy he leaves behind. Which generations will take up this fight? Will young Kayapo leaders and their allies turn the memory of resistance into a movement for the future? Raoni, Amazonian Warrior bears witness to the continuity of a struggle – and to the need to unite ancestral traditions and modernity to protect our planet.”
Charlotte Tachet, head of distribution and acquisitions at ZED, added: “The timing of this documentary is extremely significant. It offers a unique opportunity for broadcasters and platforms worldwide to draw global attention to the urgent challenges facing the region, to amplify the voices of communities whose lives and traditions are at risk, and to highlight their crucial role in shaping a solution to the climate crisis.”