Richie Mehta on Amazon’s Poacher, inspiration and tips for storytelling with purpose

As part of C21’s Big Picture initiative, we hear from Emmy-award winning filmmaker and writer Richie Mehta, about Amazon Prime Video India true crime drama Poacher, his inspiration and advice for those with powerful stories they wish to tell.

Richie Mehta gained widespread recognition for his groundbreaking Netflix series Delhi Crime in 2019, which garnered international acclaim for its gripping portrayal of the aftermath of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape case.

The show received numerous accolades, including the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. This success continued when he wrote and directed an episode of Apple TV+ dystopian anthology series Extrapolations in 2023 with a star-studded cast.

Now, Mehta is back with Amazon Prime Video India production, Poacher – an investigative true crime series that unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.

He spoke to Erin Blackmore, as part of C21’s Big Picture initiative, about making the series – the idea for which was sparked by his work on 2016 collaborative documentary India in a Day – as well as his non-negotiables as a filmmaker and what advice he has for those with a powerful story they wish to tell.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.