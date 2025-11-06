Help accelerate climate action at COP30 by voting in C21’s Climate Consensus

As many of the world’s heads of state gather today in Belém, Brazil’s Amazon city, which is hosting the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30, November 10-21), the international content industry is being urged to take part in the C21 Big Picture Climate Consensus.

Leading scientists have warned that we have as little as three years left to limit global temperature rises to 1.5°C and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The C21 Big Picture Climate Consensus aims to build agreement around the best ideas the entertainment business has as a community to address the climate emergency by sharing what matters to them and voting on priorities. The goal: draw a clear map of what the community cares about, collectively, and act on it.

The initiative is powered by Pol.is, an open-source platform enabled by AI-powered machine learning as a means of ‘temperature checking’ a community and driving informed decision making. It is already used by governments, businesses and NGOs. The platform provides complete anonymity to those casting their votes and statements.

The findings from the C21 Big Picture Climate Consensus will be shared at Content London, the world’s leading development market, conference and screening event, in December.

C21 has created a short film, available HERE, in which content industry execs and campaigners look at the problems of climate storytelling and show what is possible.

The United Nations has warned that lives, livelihoods and entire economies are at risk because not enough is currently being done to accelerate action on climate change.

COP30 will focus on the efforts needed to keep temperature rises to within 1.5°C, the presentation of new national action plans and the progress on finance pledges made at COP29. Almost every nation is participating but the US is not, with President Trump describing the climate crisis as a “con job.”

Join the C21 Big Picture Climate Consensus. Share your views. Vote. Help shape what we as an industry should focus on.