Francisca Ndunge talks Tales from the Slums and Films Without Borders support

As part of C21’s Big Picture initiative, we hear from Kenyan presenter and actress Francisca Ndunge – a beneficiary of Films Without Borders – about how the UK charity’s support helped save her life.

Films Without Border (FWB) is a UK charity that provides hands-on educational filmmaking workshops for 15-19 year-olds from countries around the globe.

The intention is to break down barriers and build bridges, whilst teaching young people skills they would otherwise never have access to, introducing them to the powerful medium of filmmaking.

In doing so FWB unearths new talent, unlocking the door to a potential new career path – something that would have been previously unimaginable to them.

This was true for Kenyan presenter and actress Francisca Ndunge, whose journey started when Films Without Borders led a two-week workshop in her hometown Mathare.

With the support of the scheme, Ndunge produced the film Tales from the Slums, which went on to win an award at the Slum Film Festival 2015.

As part of C21’s Big Picture initiative – a campaign to help companies in the international entertainment business do better in areas such as inclusivity & diversity – Ndunge spoke to Erin Blackmore from the slums of Nairobi about how working with Films Without Borders helped save her life and everything she has gone on to achieve since.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.