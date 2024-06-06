Balloon Entertainment’s Bryan Elsley offers blue sky thinking

As part of C21’s Big Picture initiative, we hear from Bryan Elsley, founder of independent UK production company Balloon Entertainment, about his journey into the industry, the barriers to entry, and the ideas that excite him.

The Big Picture initiative was created by C21Media in 2020 to help companies in the international entertainment business do better across four verticals: inclusivity & diversity, sustainability & environment, business practice & operations, and content & storytelling through a series of interviews and thought leadership pieces.

In the first of these, we hear from writer and showrunner Bryan Elsley, founder of independent UK production company Balloon Entertainment.

Bryan is best known for co-creating teen comedy drama Skins with his son Jamie Brittain. His writing credits include 40, Nature Boy, The Young Person’s Guide to Becoming a Rockstar and BBC Scotland’s award-winning The Crow Road.

He also created and wrote on Dates – the first production to come out of Balloon Entertainment, which he launched in 2012. Balloon’s recent work includes Champion for the BBC and Netflix, and Harry Enfield’s BBC centenary special The Love Box In Your Living Room.

Elsley also executive produced BBC Three’s Clique, Kiss Me First for Channel 4 and Netflix, and Eden for Stan and Spectrum. He spoke to me about his journey into the industry, the barriers to entry, and the ideas that excite him.

