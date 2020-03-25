Denmark’s TV2 falls for Five Guys a Week

Danish broadcaster TV2 has picked up the remake rights to reality dating show Five Guys a Week from Fremantle.

Created by Fremantle’s Label1 for Channel 4 in the UK, Five Guys a Week sees one single woman invite five men to move into her home for one week. Each day, the singleton eliminates one guy, whittling them down to the last man standing.

The show premiered on Channel 4 earlier this month and will now be adapted locally for TV2 in Denmark.

According to Fremantle, Five Guys a Week has also been picked up for local adaptation by channels and platforms in Canada, Norway and Finland, which are yet to be announced.