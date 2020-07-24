Denis Leary links with Fox

Fox Entertainment has agreed a broadcast development deal with actor and comedian Denis Leary (The Moodys, Rescue Me) spanning comedy, drama and animation.

Under terms of the agreement, Leary will create, develop and produce comedy, drama and animated series for the Fox network through his fledgling production entity, Amoeba.

The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee may also star in any new series he creates during the deal, Fox Entertainment said.

Leary currently stars in Fox single-camera comedy The Moodys, which was recently renewed for a second season and scheduled to air next spring, as well as FX drama Rescue Me.

The deal comes after Fox Entertainment last month announced its first direct animation deal with a series commitment with Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty, Community). Fox Entertainment also has direct deals with Jeff Davis, Kyle Killen, Mara Brock Akil and Sarah Watson.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said: “Through his warm, waggish and relatable portrayal as the Moody family patriarch, Denis has become a fast friend of Fox.

“His creative pedigree speaks for itself, and when the opportunity arose to expand our relationship with him to create new comedies, dramas and animated series for us, we leapt at the chance.”