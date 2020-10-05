Delphine Ernotte Cunci named EBU president

France Télévisions CEO Delphine Ernotte Cunci has been elected as the new president of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), taking over from former BBC director general Tony Hall.

Czech Television director general Petr Dvořák will serve as VP at the EBU, the position previously held by Ernotte Cunci, who has been atop the French pubcaster since 2015 and was recently re-elected for a second term.

The pair will take up their new roles from January 1 for a two-year period, having been elected by an absolute majority at the EBU’s first ever virtual general assembly on October 2.

The president and VP are responsible for leading the EBU’s executive board and help champion the value and importance of public service media across Europe. The EBU’s director general is Noel Curran, the former head of Irish pubcaster RTÉ.

Hall stepped down as director general at the BBC at the beginning of September, when he was succeeded by former BBC Studios boss Tim Davie.

Prior to joining France Télévisions, Ernotte Cunci spent 26 years at Orange, previously known as France Télécom, latterly working as CEO of Orange France between 2011 and 2015.

Ernotte Cunci said: “I am very honoured by the trust and confidence that members have bestowed upon me. The health crisis has underlined the major democratic role played by public service media in accessing free and trusted information. The diversity of our countries and our cultures is a major strength in confronting global media platforms and I will, of course, rely on it.

“I will follow in the footsteps of my predecessor Tony Hall, to whom I pay tribute, so that our alliance can continue to uphold Europe’s cultural and technological sovereignty.

“Lastly, I am both proud and happy for all France Télévisions staff, with whom I share the honour of becoming the EBU’s first female president.”

Dvořák has been director general of Czech Television since 2011. Prior to joining the pubcaster, he served as senior VP for Central European Media Enterprises and also worked as director general of TV Nova.

He said: “Without any doubt, these are difficult times. However, public service media are good at doing difficult things. It is part of our DNA and we have proven, recently as well as during our long history, that we excel at fulfilling different public needs no matter what.

“Despite the pandemic, the economic changes, political pressures, the transformation of viewing habits, technological development and transnational competitors, we keep on working and we are, after all, the most trusted media in Europe.

“I am very happy to join the EBU as VP and I am very keen on helping everyone find ways to work together and support each other.”