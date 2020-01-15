DCD sends factual to Discovery, Viasat World

US factual giant Discovery and European satcaster Viasat World have picked up factual titles from UK-based distributor DCD Rights, which has also revealed its slate for this month’s Natpe market.

Discovery has taken new factual entertainment series Disasters Engineered (10×60’) – aka Deadly Engineering – for broadcast in the UK and Ireland.

The series explores the stories behind the worst engineering catastrophes in history, such as the Chernobyl and Hindenburg disasters, how they came about and what has been learned from them. It is produced by SWR Media, Intermission Films and DCD Rights in association with Dash Pictures.

Viasat World has also acquired a new series, Aussie Bull Catchers (10×30’), which it will broadcast across Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and CIS. The series follows Australia’s professional catchers of feral bulls and buffalo as they comb the outback in search of animals to sell into the cattle market. Ronde Media produces the show for ABC Australia.

Meanwhile, DCD Rights’ slate for Natpe in Miami next week includes murder docuseries The Lady Killers (10×60’), made with FirstLookTV for Quest Red. The series delves into the psychology behind female murderers, featuring interviews with criminologists and those closest to the perpetrators as well as dramatic reconstructions.

Stand-alone documentary The Real Prince Philip: A Royal Officer (1×60’) will also be on offer at the event. The biographical title is produced by Forces TV Productions and celebrates the life and achievements of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband. It includes archive footage and interviews with the prince.

DCD will also be shopping culinary series James Martin’s Islands & Highlands (20×60’). The Blue Marlin Television production for ITV follows the chef as he travels around the UK to find the best local food producers and dishes, as well as cooking up mountain- and beach-side recipes.

Capping off the distributor’s Natpe slate is Channel 4 factual series The Bone Detectives (8×60’). The show follows palaeontologist Tori Herridge, mortuary technician Carla Valentine and archaeologist Raksha Dave as they attempt to piece together the lives behind recently discovered bones. The series is a Tern TV production.