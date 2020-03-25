CuriosityStream boosts kids’ offering

US-based factual streamer CuriosityStream has introduced a ‘Kids Mode’ feature and reduced its subscription fees in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Created as part of the service’s Stay In, Stay Curious campaign, CuriosityStream’s Kids Mode filters out content that includes violence, disturbing imagery and sexual content to enable users to tailor the library for younger viewers, as increasing numbers of families stay home to combat the virus.

Additionally, CuriosityStream has reduced its annual subscription prices by 40%, with its HD package being offered at US$11.99, down from US$19.99, and its 4K offering now available for US$41.99 instead of US$69.99.

Devin Emery, head of growth for CuriosityStream, said: “As our world has entered uncharted waters over the past weeks, we have pushed ourselves to accelerate projects like Kids Mode that we hope will make it a bit easier for parents to keep their kids entertained and learning while providing the peace of mind that they are in a wholesome and safe content environment.

“We want to do what we can to support families and to help kids continue to engage their curiosity while spending more time at home.”

Child-friendly factual titles available on the streamer include David Attenborough’s Light on Earth, Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, American Icons, Unsinkable: Japan’s Lost Battleship and Big Picture Earth.