Critical, Wham-O ink deal for TV formats

LA-based production house Critical Content has teamed with US toy company Wham-O to develop live-action TV programming based on the latter company’s portfolio of toy brands.

Wham-O is behind toys such as the Frisbee Disc, the Hula Hoop, the Hacky Sack and Slip ‘N Slide. Under the deal announced today, Critical Content gets access to this IP for exploitation in the TV space.

First fruits of the deal is a TV project tentatively titled Slip ‘N Slide Island (w/t). The show will see participants go head-to-head in a physical challenge based on the eponymous Wham-O outdoor body-gliding game.

“We can’t think of a more uplifting and entertaining inspiration for TV content – all of these brands are immediately recognisable to consumers around the globe and have brought smiles to millions over the years,” said Critical Content CEO Tom Forman and Jenny Daly, president of Critical Content Studios, in a joint statement.

“Wham-O products have always brought out the best in kids and adults alike and this collaboration with Critical Content is indicative of our desire to elevate these nostalgic brands to the next level,” said Wham-O president Todd Richards.

Launched in 2015 out of what used to be Relativity TV, Critical Content is behind shows such as Catfish on MTV, Celebrity Game Face on E!, Celebrity Show-Off on TBS and Extreme Unboxing on A&E.