Creative Cities Glasgow on hold until 2021

This year’s Creative Cities Convention in Glasgow has been pushed back a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The industry event had been scheduled to take place in Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall between April 23 and 24 but will now be held in the same venue from April 22 to 23 next year.

Creative Cities’ organisers said in a statement: “After careful evaluation of the current health crisis facing our nation and the wider world right now, and bearing in mind the latest government guidelines, it’s with great regret that we have decided to reschedule this year’s Creative Cities Convention.

“In reaching this conclusion, the health and wellbeing of our delegates and speakers, and that of our own team, is uppermost in our minds. We are confident this is the best course of action to take at this time and have drafted plans that we hope will mitigate any inconvenience caused.”

Delegate tickets will be honoured for next year, according to the organisers, who added that they were working to secure the same line-up of speakers for the renewed version of the event.

Creative Cities joins the growing list of industry events that have been rescheduled or cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes MipTV, Series Mania, the LA Screenings and SXSW.