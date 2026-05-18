Please wait...
Please wait...
Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 29/04/2026 - C21Media Event - Create London Festival 2026 - Kings Cross, Kings Place London - Creating Winning Formats on YouTube - Grace Andrews, Niki Albon, Jessica Dante, MODERATOR: Rajarshi Lahiri
Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com - 29/04/2026 - C21Media Event - Create London Festival 2026 - Kings Cross, Kings Place London - Creating Winning Formats on YouTube - Grace Andrews, Niki Albon, Jessica Dante, MODERATOR: Rajarshi Lahiri

Creating Winning Formats on YouTube

Picture of C21 Reporters

C21 Reporters

18-05-2026
© C21Media

Creating Winning Formats on YouTube

Rajarshi Lahiri, head of creator partnerships at YouTube UK & Ireland, hosts a conversation with leading creator talent to share practical insights on building, scaling and monetising successful content on YouTube. This actionable session will explore how to grow your presence, develop a winning content formula, create for both mobile and the big screen, unlock monetisation opportunities and build IP.

SESSION VIDEO:

AI OUTLINE:

• Welcome & Setup

Raj opens, frames YouTube as multi-format (long, shorts, live, podcasts).
Introduces panel:
Jessica – Love in London, expanding to Paris.
Nicky – Head of Creative, Cherry Pick Talent, ex-creator.
Grace Andrews – Creator/strategist, ex–Diary of a CEO (16M+), Forbes 30 Under 30.

• Viewing Habits & Favorite Formats

What they watch:
Jessica – Morning Brew Daily, The Venture Room (entrepreneur interviews).
Nicky – home renovation channels, episodic series.
Grace – AI tutorials (Claude) + calming vlogs as “comfort TV”.
Favorite formats:
Jessica – video podcasts on YouTube, street interviews about money.
Nicky – long-form vlogs, often discovered via Shorts.
Grace – long-form podcasts, Community tab for 2‑way interaction; debunks “short attention span” myth using long average watch times.

• Starting From Scratch & Multi-Format Strategy

Grace on starting a new channel:
Clarify goal and opportunity/gaps.
Ensure the idea is repeatable; YouTube rewards consistent series.
Her format: weekly vlogs showing the “messy middle” of entrepreneurship; guided by analytics.
Multi-format use:
Nicky – Use Shorts to hook viewers into long-form; remember silent viewing and captions; Live is underused but powerful.
Jessica – Repurposes other short-form into YouTube Shorts for brand awareness and to drive long-form views.

• Monetization, Brands & Scripted Content

Monetization & brand questions:
Jessica – AdSense + brand integrations + newsletter growth → digital guide sales and newsletter ads.
Nicky – Educates brands on matching format & platform to KPI (awareness vs depth), and on creators being multi-platform.
Scripted content trends (audience Q):
Grace – Rise of micro-dramas and higher-quality scripted work.
Scripted can work great on YouTube, especially as people choose YouTube on TV like a streamer.
With creators, scripted must be collaborative and creator-led, not “read this script”.

• Key Takeaways & Close

Raj summary:
Test & learn with analytics, use multi-format interconnectivity, optimize for TV, build repeatable formats, diversify monetization, and note the rise of scripted shows.
Final panel takeaways:
Jessica – You don’t need a brand‑new idea; adapt proven formats with your own spin.
Nicky – 3 P’s: Purpose (clear goals), People (respect creators as business owners), Paid (amplification to scale results).
Grace – Think of YouTube as a streamer, not just social; it’s a multi‑format ecosystem and brands need creators more than ever.
Raj closes and invites follow‑up via LinkedIn/YouTube.

TRANSCRIPT:

Click here to download full transcript.

TRENDING FEATURES

Sony banks on premium IP, star power and gameshows

Both sides of the court: working with a brand as your commissioner

Paramount sets out its stall in first LA Screenings of Skydance era

Fox navigates a more disciplined, fragmented buying landscape

RTÉ's Horan puts Player front and centre for drama

Fifth Season rejects volume in favour of prestige drama

ITV doubles down on high-profile US acquisitions

TV4's Schütt on Hollywood, streaming and finding the next hit

How ad spend is shifting as creators become the new primetime

Fremantle eyes creator scene for classic formats

LATEST SHOWS FROM C21MARKETPLACE