Creating Winning Formats on YouTube
Rajarshi Lahiri, head of creator partnerships at YouTube UK & Ireland, hosts a conversation with leading creator talent to share practical insights on building, scaling and monetising successful content on YouTube. This actionable session will explore how to grow your presence, develop a winning content formula, create for both mobile and the big screen, unlock monetisation opportunities and build IP.
SESSION VIDEO:
AI OUTLINE:
• Welcome & Setup
Raj opens, frames YouTube as multi-format (long, shorts, live, podcasts).
Introduces panel:
Jessica – Love in London, expanding to Paris.
Nicky – Head of Creative, Cherry Pick Talent, ex-creator.
Grace Andrews – Creator/strategist, ex–Diary of a CEO (16M+), Forbes 30 Under 30.
• Viewing Habits & Favorite Formats
What they watch:
Jessica – Morning Brew Daily, The Venture Room (entrepreneur interviews).
Nicky – home renovation channels, episodic series.
Grace – AI tutorials (Claude) + calming vlogs as “comfort TV”.
Favorite formats:
Jessica – video podcasts on YouTube, street interviews about money.
Nicky – long-form vlogs, often discovered via Shorts.
Grace – long-form podcasts, Community tab for 2‑way interaction; debunks “short attention span” myth using long average watch times.
• Starting From Scratch & Multi-Format Strategy
Grace on starting a new channel:
Clarify goal and opportunity/gaps.
Ensure the idea is repeatable; YouTube rewards consistent series.
Her format: weekly vlogs showing the “messy middle” of entrepreneurship; guided by analytics.
Multi-format use:
Nicky – Use Shorts to hook viewers into long-form; remember silent viewing and captions; Live is underused but powerful.
Jessica – Repurposes other short-form into YouTube Shorts for brand awareness and to drive long-form views.
• Monetization, Brands & Scripted Content
Monetization & brand questions:
Jessica – AdSense + brand integrations + newsletter growth → digital guide sales and newsletter ads.
Nicky – Educates brands on matching format & platform to KPI (awareness vs depth), and on creators being multi-platform.
Scripted content trends (audience Q):
Grace – Rise of micro-dramas and higher-quality scripted work.
Scripted can work great on YouTube, especially as people choose YouTube on TV like a streamer.
With creators, scripted must be collaborative and creator-led, not “read this script”.
• Key Takeaways & Close
Raj summary:
Test & learn with analytics, use multi-format interconnectivity, optimize for TV, build repeatable formats, diversify monetization, and note the rise of scripted shows.
Final panel takeaways:
Jessica – You don’t need a brand‑new idea; adapt proven formats with your own spin.
Nicky – 3 P’s: Purpose (clear goals), People (respect creators as business owners), Paid (amplification to scale results).
Grace – Think of YouTube as a streamer, not just social; it’s a multi‑format ecosystem and brands need creators more than ever.
Raj closes and invites follow‑up via LinkedIn/YouTube.
TRANSCRIPT: