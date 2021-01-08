Cozi TV preps Roberts memorial

NEWS BRIEF: US free-to-air TV network Cozi TV has announced a three-hour special honouring the late Charlie’s Angels star Tanya Roberts.

Roberts, who also starred in Bond film A View To A Kill, passed away on January 4 at the age of 65. The programme, airing tomorrow evening, will showcase the three episodes of Charlie’s Angels that introduced her character, Julie Rogers.