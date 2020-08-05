Constantin treats Wattpad’s Addiction

German prodco Constantin Film has acquired the rights to Perfect Addiction, the second novel in the Perfect series published on digital storytelling platform Wattpad.

Written by Claudia Tan, Perfect Addiction centres on a successful boxing trainer who discovers that her boyfriend, the reigning champion, has been cheating on her with her sister. She sets out to get revenge by training the one man capable of dethroning him.

Constantin Film will produce the film version of the novel alongside fellow German prodco JB Pictures, with Stephanie Sanditz writing the screenplay.

JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt is producing with Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer and head of Wattpad Studios Aron Levitz. Exec producing are Martin Moszkowicz for Constantin Film, and Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Ramey for Wattpad Studios.