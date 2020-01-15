Comedy Central extends deal with Tosh

ViacomCBS-owned pay TV channel Comedy Central has extended satirical comedy clip show Tosh.0 for a further four seasons and signed a first-look deal with the programme’s host and producer, Daniel Tosh.

First premiering on Comedy Central in 2009, the show features comedian Tosh providing commentary on viral video clips, society, celebrities, stereotypes and popular culture. The four-season extension will take the show through to a 16th season.

The renewal is part of an overall deal with Tosh that also gives Comedy Central the first look at his new scripted and unscripted shows, which may feature Tosh on camera.

Comedy Central is currently in discussions with Tosh on an unscripted series that the comedian would host and exec produce, as well as a script deal that he would exec produce.

Yesterday the network launched a dedicated Tosh.0 channel on streaming service Pluto TV, with plans to do the same on YouTube soon.

In related news, the Comedy Central has renewed Awkwafina is Nora From Queens for a second season ahead of the show’s premiere next Wednesday.

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, New York. Raised by her dad (BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood.