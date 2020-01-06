Comedy Central added to Astro

Malaysian satellite TV provider Astro has signed a deal with ViacomCBS Networks International to make the latter’s Comedy Central channel available to subscribers.

Comedy Central is available on Astro now and can also be streamed on mobile service Astro Go.

Paras Sharma, senior VP and general manager for South-East Asia at ViacomCBS Networks International, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Astro to bring Comedy Central to even more viewers and fans in Malaysia, reaching Astro customers across different screens.

“Malaysia has a vibrant comedy scene and a strong appetite for content, so we look forward to thoroughly engaging fans with a wide range of comedy genres that the brand is known for.”

ViacomCBS was formed late last year through the merger of Viacom and CBS. In addition to Comedy Central, Astro also includes Viacom channels MTV and Nickelodeon on its service.