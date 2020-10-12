ComediHa! five head for Casablanca

NEWS BRIEF: Comedy content provider ComediHa! has signed a multi-series distribution deal with Montreal-based Productions Casablanca.

ComediHa! has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to five of Productions Casablanca’s series: dramedy The Phoenix (6×60’), comedy Anyway (30×30’), dark comedy Writer’s Block (22×60’), scripted series The Invincibles (35×60’) and web comedy The Elevator (35×5’).