CNN lines up Late Night docuseries

US newscaster CNN has commissioned new documentary series The Story of Late Night from Canadian prodco Cream Productions.

The show will track the history of late-night television in the US and shed light on some of the most memorable moments on famous talkshows hosted by the likes of David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart.

The Story of Late Night will include exclusive interviews with a number of hosts and celebrities as they look back on the use of the shows to tackle issues of politics, pop culture and entertainment.

Canada’s Cream Productions will produce the series with David Brady, Kate Harrison, Bill Carter and Jennifer Harkness serving as executive producers. John Ealer will act as showrunner and director.

Cream Productions is currently producing a series for Netflix and made 10 series and 65 hours of programming in the past year.