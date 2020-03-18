CNN docs added to Vuulr marketplace

Singapore-based online content marketplace Vuulr has added more than a dozen titles from CNN to the platform.

Shows covered by the deal include Leading Women, First Steps: 50 Years After Apollo 11, CNN Expedition Antarctic, Culinary Journeys and Going Green.

Vuulr launched in 2019 as an online platform to allow buyers to acquire film and TV rights directly from distributors and owners. The service initially launched across Asia before branching out worldwide earlier this year.

Last week, Vuulr announced it had added more than 10,000 hours of programming from IndiaCast Media Distribution to the platform.