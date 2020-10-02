Clangers put on Jetpack for distribution

UK-based kids’ and family content sales house Jetpack Distribution has acquired worldwide rights to Coolabi Group’s preschool stop-motion animation Clangers.

This deal covers the three most recent seasons (104×11′) of the show, which currently airs on CBeebies in the UK, and covers all audiovisual rights for territories worldwide, excluding the UK, Australia and China.

Coproduced by CBeebies, Coolabi Group and Smallfilms, the episodes have been animated by Factory (Scream Street, Newzoids) in the UK. The show is based on the original series that made its debut on BBC Television in 1969.

Originally created by Peter Firmin and Oliver Postgate, Clangers features a family of lovable, pink, mouse-like creatures who communicate in whistles and live out in space. In 2015, Clangers won the Bafta for best preschool animation.

Jetpack CEO Dominic Gardiner said: “Quality content for children is imperative right now. As parents and professionals, we hugely value shows made with heart and soul which nourish young viewers.”