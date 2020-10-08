Cineflix introduces Real Neanderthal

UK-based sales house Cineflix Rights has launched its autumn factual slate for this year’s digital edition of Mipcom.

Highlights include blue-chip doc Who Was the Real Neanderthal? (1×60’) from Idéacom International for CBC in Canada and Toute l’Histoire in France.

The programme travels back more than 400,000 years to reveal new discoveries that have transformed our understanding of human evolution.

Curve Media’s Ambulance: Code Red (10×60’), which follows British paramedics on their most extreme calls, was ordered by Channel 5 in the UK.

Also made for Channel 5 were World’s Most Scenic Railway Journeys (29×60’), from BriteSpark, and Evidence of Murder (16×60’), a crime series from Title Role Productions.

Timeline of a Century (6×60’), from CIC Media, was produced for A+E Networks in Latin America and counts down the most iconic moments of the last 20 years. Squad Goals (6×30’) is a Curious Films production for BBC3 in the UK and follows West Ham United FC’s women’s football team through their second season in the Women’s Super League.

Finally, Cineflix is launching season two of Property Brothers: Forever Home (40×60’), made by Scott Brothers Entertainment for HGTV in the US.