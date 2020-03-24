Cineflix bags ITN docs

UK-based distributor Cineflix Rights has acquired worldwide distribution rights to a raft of factual titles from UK indie ITN Productions.

The shows include docuseries The Clues That Caught the Killer (3×60’), which dissects the UK’s most shocking murders, alongside The New Scotland Yard Files (10×60’), which features detectives revealing the inside stories from their biggest cases. The titles were produced for UK broadcaster Channel 5 and CBS Reality respectively.

Cineflix Rights has also bagged the Channel 5 doc Secret Life of the Forest (4×60’) and Channel 4’s standalone doc Battle of the Super Eaters: 3,000 Calories a Minute (1×60’). The former takes audiences deep into England’s biggest and most varied forest, while the latter follows some of the country’s top competitive eaters.

Richard Life, head of acquisitions at Cineflix Rights, said: “ITN Productions consistently delivers high-quality, blue-chip content with international appeal. The Queen’s Green Planet was really successful with our buyers, so we’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship with these new deals.”