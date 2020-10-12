Channing Dungey leaves Netflix

Channing Dungey, VP of original series for Netflix, has left the streamer after just under two years, with US reports linking her to a role at Warner Bros Television.

Dungey, who joined Netflix in 2018 after 14 years with Disney-owned ABC, left the company on October 9.

The exec’s next role has not yet been confirmed, but US reports claim Dungey is in the running to succeed Susan Rovner as president of Warner Bros TV, following Rovner’s recent move to NBCUniversal. This was first reported by Deadline.

It comes after Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland left the company as part of managerial shake-up, which saw Bela Bajaria take on a new role overseeing global television.

Dungey, who previously reported to Holland, began reporting to Bajaria following the changes.

In her role at Netflix, Dungey partnered with Holland in setting strategic direction. She also oversaw a large portion of Netflix’s slate, including projects that came from the company’s overall deals with high-profile producers.

Prior to joining Netflix, Dungey served as president of ABC Entertainment. In this role, she had oversight of all development, programming, marketing and scheduling operations for ABC primetime and late night.

During her tenure at ABC, which she joined in 2004, Dungey shepherded successful programming such as The Good Doctor, Roseanne and The Connors, as well as the return of American Idol, and helped reinvigorate long-running series such as Grey’s Anatomy.

Dungey began her career in entertainment as a development assistant for Davis Entertainment at 20th Century Fox. She then became story editor at Steamroller Prods., Steven Segal’s Warner Bros-based company. Following that, she joined Warner Bros as a production executive, where she helped develop and supervise films including Heat, The Matrix, Twister, Rosewood and Space Jam.