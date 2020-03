Smithsonian Channel – UK (Published in Smithsonian Channel UK SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: Smithsonian Channel’s exec VP and chief programming officer David Royle discusses the network’s international ambitions and the impact of coronavirus.

M6 Group – France (Published in M6 SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: France’s M6 Group has big ambitions for its recently expanded children’s portfolio.

Keshet 12 – Israel (Published in Keshet 12 SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: Israel’s Keshet is reaping the rewards of its global IP strategy at home and abroad.

Netflix – North America (Published in Netflix SCHEDULE WATCH ALERT: Netflix is increasingly looking to markets such as Canada for animated content.

Nickelodeon – International (Published in Nickelodeon International SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: Nickelodeon International is expanding its global production activities and eyeing more international partnerships.

Discovery – US (Published in Discovery SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: Discovery’s US cablenets are on the lookout for the next wave of new ideas as the factual giant continues to futureproof its activities.

Viaplay – Nordics (Published in Viaplay Nordics SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: Nordic streamer Viaplay’s scripted originals push is paying dividends for its parent, Nordic Entertainment Group.

S4C – Wales (Published in S4C SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: Welsh pubcaster S4C is expanding its originals drive and luring back younger viewers.

Puls 4 – Austria (Published in Puls 4 SCHEDULE WATCH PROFILE: Austria’s Puls 4 is increasing its market share and prepping its biggest entertainment format launch to date.