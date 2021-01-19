Please wait...
Channel 5, Acorn in Reluctant partnership

ViacomCBS-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 and AMC-owned US streamer Acorn TV have commissioned a six-part thriller, their second drama collaboration.

The Reluctant Madame Blanc (6×60’) will be available via Acorn TV in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain, and will be shown on Channel 5 in the UK, followed by a second UK window on Acorn TV.

C5 and Acorn previously co-commissioned Dalgliesh (6×60’), starring Bertie Carvel and based on the novels by PD James.

The Reluctant Madame Blanc is written and created by former Coronation Street actor Sally Lindsay, who will also star in the series as a widowed antiques dealer investigating her husband’s death. Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant, Shameless), who co-wrote the series, will also appear on screen.

Dermot Boyd, who previously worked with Lindsay on Mount Pleasant, is in line to direct, with Andy Morgan producing.

The series is co-executive produced by Mike Benson from fledgling iZen-owned UK prodco Clapperboard and Caroline Roberts-Cherry of Saffron Cherry Productions.

