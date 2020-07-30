Channel 4 visits Council House Britain

NEWS BRIEF: Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 has commissioned an observational documentary focusing on Britain’s social housing crisis from 24 Hours in A&E producer The Garden.

Council House Britain (6×60’) will meet the people who operate and live in 55,000 properties belonging to Southwark Council in London. The show is exec produced by former BBC commissioning exec Clare Paterson (Broke, A Hotel for the Super Rich & Famous).