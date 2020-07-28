Channel 4 orders more I Am

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a second instalment of its original female-led drama anthology series I Am.

The 3×60’ series explores contemporary female experiences and themes, including trust, relationships and mental health.

Each episode will be developed and written by show creator and director Dominic Savage in collaboration with its leading actor – for whom, in each case, the story will have personal resonance.

I Am is produced by UK-based prodco Me+You Productions. Savage will exec produce the series alongside Me+You co-founder Richard Yee plus C4 head of drama Caroline Hollick and head of development Gemma Boswell. Yee’s fellow Me+You co-founder Krishnendu Majumdar will produce, with Me+You development producer Josh Hyams co-producing.

Bafta winner Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack) is confirmed to star in one of the episodes, I Am Victoria, alongside Ashley Walters (Top Boy, Bulletproof), with the rest of the cast yet to be announced.

I Am is co-funded by Sky Studios and international sales are handled by NBCU Global Distribution.

Savage said: “I am looking forward greatly to making another series of female-led stories with such amazing and incredibly talented actors, starting with Suranne.

“It is a privilege to be telling such personal and important stories in this unique and collaborative way. These will be inspirational, relatable and truthful tales of courage and hope that shine a light on the difficult and challenging aspects of all of our lives.”