Channel 4 indie fund backs Indefinite Films

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has invested in Bristol-based independent production company Indefinite Films as part of its fledgling Emerging Indie Fund.

The new fund, which was set up in October, helps indies based outside of London to grow by providing financial assistance for slate development underpinned by commissioner commitment from the broadcaster.

Headed by director-producer team Bruce Goodison and Kate Cook, Indefinite Films is one of 11 companies based in the nations and regions that will now benefit from funding, mentoring and advice from the broadcaster’s commercial affairs, programming and legal teams.

Exact details of the investment were not disclosed.

Indefinite Films’ first title was the 2014 coming-of-age feature Leave to Remain starring Toby Jones, about the lives of a group of refugee teenagers seeking asylum in the UK.

Goodison and Cook went on to partner on Channel 4’s 2019 drama The Cure, starring Siân Brooke and Sue Johnston, which told the true story of Julie Bailey, an ordinary woman from Stafford who blew the whistle on one of the worst scandals in the history of the National Health Service.

More recently it partnered on Channel 4’s three-part docudrama Murder in the Car Park. Four years in the making, the programme examined the 1987 axe murder of private investigator Daniel Morgan, the most investigated unsolved murder in the history of London’s Metropolitan Police.

Indefinite Films’ TV development slate includes Sleepless (working title), a series in development with Viacom Studios based on the PC Donal Lynch fiction series written by James Nally; Appy Days (wt), a comedy series about millennial female friendship written by Jenny Evans; and Turning (wt), a thriller that imagines a London with a black mayor possessing a complex past, written by Amanda Duke (The Cure).

It is also working on Blind Fate (wt), written by emerging talent Jeremiah Quinn, which tells the story of how Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was found hiding in Argentina by a blind man and his daughter.

Finally, The Sanctuary (wt), created by Goodison and written by John Donnelly, is in development with BBC1. Coproduced with Sugar Films and Entertainment One, it is based on the true story of a farming couple terrorised by a prisoner on day release.

Cook co-founded Bristol Screen Producers, an alliance of producers and executive producers set up in 2019 that aims to seek out new and emerging talent and strengthen Bristol’s ability to land commissions and encourage production.

Channel 4’s head of drama Caroline Hollick said: “We were really impressed by Indefinite’s bold approach to finding ambitious ideas for drama. This feels like a good time to support the company as they focus on developing some really original ideas that have heaps of potential for Channel 4.

“They’ve also been very proactive in creating a network for talent in the South-West, something that is in line with Channel 4’s ambition to see more from the nations and regions in out content. We look forward to working with them on their drama developments and also in finding talent.”