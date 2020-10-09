Changing Rooms to return on Channel 4

Please wait...
Commercially funded UK pubcaster Channel 4 is reviving a classic home-makeover format that first aired on BBC1 in the 1990s.

A revival of home DIY series Changing Rooms is being worked on by Banijay-owned UK prodco Shine TV.

The format sees two pairs of friends redecorate a room in each other’s homes over the course of 48 hours with the help of an interior design expert.

It became notorious in UK popular culture during the late 1990s and early 2000s for the outlandish designs, prolific use of MDF and often emotionally charged reactions of homeowners when the end products were revealed to them.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who made his name in British TV as an expert on the original series, is returning for the new version, while Davina McCall (Big Brother) has been recruited as the show’s new host.

The 6×60’ primetime series was ordered by commissioning editor for formats and features Jonny Rothery and head of formats and features Sarah Lazenby.

It will be made by Shine TV and executive produced by Mark Sammon and Katie Brosnan. James Kane is the series producer.

