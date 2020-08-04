CEE buyers take Autentic factual

Broadcasters across Central and Eastern Europe have picked up factual programming from German sales house Autentic Distribution.

Hungarian free-to-air channel MTVA has added over 40 hours of documentaries including Bad Nazi, Good Nazi and nature and wildlife shows Lynx – Close Up and Germany’s Mystic Forest.

Free-to-air Polish broadcaster TVP has also taken Lynx – Close Up and Mystic Forest as well as science docs Out of the Cradle and Superintelligence.

Poland’s pay TV platform Canal+ has picked up 28 hours including long-running series At Our Neighbour’s Table (130×30’) and science film Anatomy of Evil (1×52’) for its channels

In Czech Republic, FTV Prima has added at least 100 hours of new and relicensed factual programmes to its schedule, including history series Berlin 1945 and Back to Chernobyl.

Finally, Russia’s Kultura TV has acquired a three-hour package including Lynx – Close Up, while Greek broadcaster ERT3 has picked up 53 hours of content including At Our Neighbour’s Table and Arte RE: (34×30’).