CCTV rides off with Ricky Zoom

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has picked up children’s animation series Ricky Zoom from transatlantic producer and distributor Entertainment One (eOne).
The series is due to air on CCTV-14 later this month having premiered in China on streaming service Youku in June 2019 and gained more than 100 million views within the first 12 days. A second season is currently in production.
Olivier Dumont, president of family and brands at eOne, said: “There are so many more stories to tell that will deepen the connection between the characters and our audience, and we look forward to bringing them all-new adventures.”
eOne is also working with toy partner Tomy to launch a range of Ricky Zoom toys, including a series of six key products based on Ricky and his Bike Buddies. The collection will roll out in multiple territories and markets.