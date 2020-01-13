CBS builds up All Access originals

CBS All Access, the streaming service of US broadcaster CBS, has commissioned three new series and renewed forthcoming show Star Trek: Picard for a second season.

The first series order is for animated comedy The Harper House, which is created by Brad Neely and produced by CBS Television Studios in association with 219 Productions.

The Harper House follows an over-confident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas.

Neely is exec producing The Harper House, which will launch on CBS All Access in 2021, alongside Katie Krentz.

CBS All Access’s second commission is for an animated satirical current affairs series called Tooning Out the News.

From CBS Television Studios and exec produced by Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, RJ Fried and Tim Luecke, Tooning Out the News will provide short daily segments leading up to full weekly episodes in which a cast of animated characters mock the news of the day and interview real-life guests and newsmakers.

The third commission is for a 10-part docuseries from filmmaker Richard Linklater about animal rescue.

Currently named The Untitled Richard Linklater Project, the show is set in and around Linklater’s home town of Austin, Texas. It is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Dr Phil McGraw’s Stage 29, Linklater’s Detour Filmproduction and Bill Guttentag and Nayeema Raza’s 1891 Productions.

Exec producing are Linklater, Guttentag, Phil and Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman. Raza is co-exec producer.

Meanwhile, CBS All Access has renewed Star Trek: Picard for a second season ahead of the start of its 10-episode first run next week.

Star Trek: Picard features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new series follows Picard into the next chapter of his life.

CBS Television Studios produces in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Season two is exec produced by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Terry Matalas, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Stewart. Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer co-exec produce.

CBS All Access has also bought three children’s series from Dreamworks Animation’s Classic Media. Lassie, George of the Jungle and Mr Magoo will join the platform later this week.