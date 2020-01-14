CBC unearths 9 Story content for Gem

Canadian public broadcaster the CBC has acquired more than 100 episodes of programming from 9 Story Media Group exclusively for its streaming service CBC Gem.

The deal includes the first season of Sutikki and Foundling Bird’s preschool series Moon & Me. The show comes from Andrew Davenport, the co-creator of Teletubbies and creator of In the Night Garden.

It also includes the first season of 9 Story’s Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood, plus Australian live-action drama Grace Beside Me (13×22′) and three CGI Garfield films: Garfield’s Pet Force, Garfield’s Fun Fest and Garfield Gets Real.

CBC Gem offers more than 4,000 hours of live and on-demand Canadian programming and a curated selection of content from around the world, including more than 300 hours of ad-free content for kids and tweens.