CBC expands kids’ content amid pandemic

Canadian public broadcaster the CBC is expanding its kids’ and family content offering in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 300 hours of ad-free programming for kids and tweens are now available on free streaming service CBC Gem, including preschool 3D animated series Kingdom Force, action-adventure comedy Molly of Denali, sci-fi enviro-drama series Endlings, CBC Gem’s first original scripted kids’ series Detention Adventure, and dance dramedy Find Me in Paris.

The CBC has also made access to ad-free educational platform Curio.ca free across Canada. Available in English and French, Curio provides students, parents and educators with streaming access to educational content for primary through post-secondary levels from the CBC and Radio-Canada.

In addition, the CBC Kids programming block has been extended by an hour on weekdays, with content for preschoolers now airing on CBC from 07.00 to 12.00.

Studio K, CBC Kids News and weekly news show Recap will shoot remotely to continue to provide information and entertainment to their audiences.

Meanwhile, CBCParents.ca will offer lifestyle and wellness content for parents, including activity ideas, health and fitness tips and recipes for the whole family.