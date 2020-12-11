CBC, BET+ union drama steams ahead

Canadian public broadcaster the CBC and US cablenet BET+ have commissioned an original drama about railway workers who join together to form the first black union.

Based on a true story, The Porter (working title) is being produced by Canadian prodcos Inferno Pictures and Sienna Films for a premiere at the end of 2021.

The 8×60’ series was created by Arnold Pinnock (Altered Carbon, Travelers) and Bruce Ramsay (19-2, Cardinal), with Annmarie Morais (Killjoys, Ransom, American Soul), Marsha Greene (Private Eyes, Ten Days In The Valley, Mary Kills People) and Aubrey Nealon (Snowpiercer, Cardinal).

The first season is set primarily in Montreal, Chicago and Detroit as the world rebuilds after the First World War.

Morais and Greene are writers and showrunners on the series, with Charles Officer (21 Thunder, Ransom, Coroner) and RT Thorne (Blindspot, Utopia Falls) set to executive produce and direct. Pinnock and Ramsay are co-executive producers.

“It’s a critical time to bring black stories to our screens, especially those that detail the trials and triumphs of the real women and men who fought for equality before us. We look forward to working with CBC and this strong creative team to bring this story to life,” said Devin Griffin, exec VP and general manager at BET+.

The series is funded with the support of the Canada Media Fund and Manitoba Film & Music and is distributed internationally by Abacus Media Rights (AMR) and Sphere Distribution.