Can’t Stop to provide Sex (Re)education

France Télévisions ordered Mesdames Productions’ Sex (Re)education

London-based distributor Can’t Stop Media has added shortform scripted series Sex (Re)education to its sales slate following its preview on French streaming service Salto.

Pubcaster France Télévisions commissioned the teen drama and will air it later this year following its debut on the streaming service co-owned by TF1, France Télévisions and M6.

Produced by Mesdames Productions, the company created by TV and radio host Maïtena Biraben and former TF1 and Newen executive Alexandra Crucq, the 38×5’ series aims to teach young people about tolerance, respect and consent, with each episode focusing on a specific topic.

Can’t Stop will distribute both the finished tapes and the format for local adaptations.

Ruth Lawes 15-01-2021 ©C21Media

