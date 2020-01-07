Canal+ picks up Adult Swim slate

French pay TV broadcaster Canal+ has added the Adult Swim catalogue to its SVoD platforms Canal+ Series, myCanal and Canal+ On Demand, following an agreement with WarnerMedia.

More than 800 episodes of original Adult Swim content will be added to Canal+’s SVoD slate, including the entire Rick & Morty series – with the exclusive inclusion of season four – Final Space, Robot Chicken, Samurai Jack and Primal, among many other titles.

Adult Swim content will be available on Canal+ from January 23 and follows the release of the Adult Swim brand in France and French-speaking territories last summer.