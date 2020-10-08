Canadian giants commit to HireBIPOC

Canadian firms Bell Media, Corus Entertainment and Rogers Sports & Media will make the use of a new service designed to increase racial representation in the industry a specific condition for the greenlight of original productions.

Unveiled earlier this year, HireBIPOC is an industry-wide initiative to create meaningful change around hiring practices and ensure a more inclusive workforce. It has now launched with more than 500 black, Indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) creatives and crew.

The online roster is an unprecedented collaboration between more than 20 Canadian media organisations, and signals a landmark commitment to change and action, the media partners said.

As part of the initiative, Bell Media, Corus Entertainment and Rogers Sports & Media have committed to making the use of HireBIPOC a specific condition of greenlighting original productions, ensuring the site is used by internal groups and external companies.

CBC/Radio-Canada has urged all producers to use resources such as HireBIPOC and similar industry sites that are dedicated to amplifying talent from BIPOC communities.

Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment and Rogers Sports & Media are foundational partners of HireBIPOC, which was created by volunteer-run advocacy group BIPOC TV & Film and Bell Media.

The site has been designed and developed by the Bell Media digital team under the direction of Judy Lung on behalf of BIPOC TV & Film, which was founded in 2012 by writer/director Nathalie Younglai.

HireBIPOC will facilitate and increase BIPOC hiring in the country’s screen-based industries, whether Canadian or shot-in-Canada productions, in roles at all levels, across all areas of the industry. This includes production above and below the line, behind the scenes, executives, communications and marketing, and on-air work.

Younglai said: “If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that now is the time for brave steps towards radical change. HireBIPOC is one step among many in order to transform the face of our industry. We need measurable commitments to hiring more black, Indigenous and people of colour. We all have a circle of influence and it is up to each one of us to use it.”

Bell Media president Randy Lennox added: “Creating real, systemic change to ensure diversity, equity and inclusion within the Canadian media industry is a long-term commitment and a top priority for Bell Media. We’re proud to make use of HireBIPOC among our production partners a condition of greenlight for Bell Media original productions.”

Catherine Tait, president and CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, who recently called out systemic racism in television in Canada and beyond, said: “Resources like this new database will ensure greater access and exposure for more racially diverse producers and creatives, both in front of and behind the camera, in order to better reflect our country across all areas of the industry.”