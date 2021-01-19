Canada’s Snowsnaps falls on Sky

European pay TV operator Sky has secured a deal with Montreal- and Madrid-based distributor Pink Parrot Media to broadcast Canadian kids’ show Snowsnaps in the UK.

The 26×11’ series first aired on Canada’s Télétoon/Treehouse TV in 2018 and is a spin-off from 2015 animated film Snowtime, created by Marie-Claude Beauchamp.

Produced by Montreal’s Carpediem Film & TV and Quebec-based animation company Singing Frog, it began airing in the US on Disney Jr in November.

Other international broadcast partners for Snowsnaps include France’s Canal+, YLE in Finland, E-Junior in the UAE, Minika in Turkey, RTV in Slovenia, S3 in Spain, Kika in Germany and ERR in Estonia.

The series is also promoted by a website featuring unique 360-degree clips from the series, as well as eight newly published books available worldwide.