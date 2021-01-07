Please wait...
Cake takes on BOT & the Beasties

BOT & the Beasties was developed by Anne Wood

UK kids’ producer and distributor Cake has picked up the distribution rights to Ragdoll Productions’ new preschool 2D animated series BOT & the Beasties.

Developed by Anne Wood (Teletubbies, In the Night Garden) for BBC preschool channel CBeebies, BOT & the Beasties (50×5’) follows a loveable robot called BOT as he discovers new worlds and an assortment of bizarre beasties that inhabit them.

Cake will handle worldwide distribution excluding the UK for the series, which premieres on CBeebies next week.

07-01-2021

