Caesar doc rendered unto France TV

France Télévisions Group has commissioned a two-hour documentary about Julius Caesar’s conquest of Gaul from French indie Pernel Media.

Julius Caesar & the War of the Gauls uncovers how the Roman general rose to power and unravels the truth about his great war across the Gallic region.

The 1×120’ doc has also been pre-bought by an as-yet-undisclosed US broadcaster, as well as Histoire TV in France. Production begins this summer in several former Gallic cites in Europe.

Pernel Media’s president, Samuel Kissous, exec produces the doc.

“Julius Caesar was a giant of a Roman [leader], general and statesman but it was his hard-fought battles in Gaul that truly helped him to secure his grip on power in Rome and beyond,” Kissous said.

“We are delighted to produce this two-hour special for France Télévisions, which will give a deep insight into Caesar’s conquest of this fascinating Gallic region, and unveil the truth about who these Gallic people were – actually nothing like the barbarians Caesar described.”