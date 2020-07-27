C5 visits Kate Humble’s Little Farm

ViacomCBS-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 has ordered a second Kate Humble-fronted unscripted show from Glasgow-based indie Raise The Roof Productions and London/LA-based Motion Content Group.

Kate Humble: My Little Farm (4×60’) takes viewers through the wildlife and science TV presenter’s self-sufficient life on her farm in the Wye Valley. In each episode, she will cook dishes, meet local producers and visit neighbouring farms.

The exec producers for Raise The Roof Productions are Andrew Jackson and Jo Scott, with Melanie Darlaston exec producing for Motion Content Group.

The broadcaster has also ordered a second season of Raise The Roof and Motion Content Group’s A Country Life for Half the Price. The series follows Humble to Wales, where she helps other people looking for a simpler life in the country.