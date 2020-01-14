Please wait...
C4 takes Youngest’s Very Hard quiz

Channel 4’s general entertainment network More4 has commissioned a new primetime quiz format from local indie Youngest Media.

Very Hard Questions will be hosted by C4 News anchor Jon Snow and aims to test intelligent contestants with the most difficult quiz questions ever asked on television.

Contestants can buy clues to help them to the correct answers in the 10×60’ format but each clue costs them points.

In each episode two teams of clever contestants attempt to earn a score high enough to finish top of the leaderboard and go through to the series final, where the winning team will take home £5,000 and the Very Hard Questions trophy.

The series will be executive produced by Michelle Woods, Youngest’s director of programmes, head of entertainment Aaron Rosenthal and company co-founder David Flynn.

It was commissioned by Sean Doyle, deputy head of features and formats at Channel 4.

Flynn said: “Smart quizzes are back and you don’t get smarter or funnier than Very Hard Questions. Jon Snow is the perfect quizmaster to test even the smartest contestants and get the viewers playing along at home.’

