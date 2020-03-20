C4 onboard TCB’s Hitler doc

Channel 4 in the UK has come onboard a documentary from TCB Media Rights and UK indie Wiser Films about German car manufacturers competing under the Third Reich to make the fastest cars.

Hitler’s Supercars (1×60’) has been pre-sold to the UK pubcaster, in a deal brokered by Holly Newey, senior sales manager at TCB. The Channel 4 deal has allowed TCB to greenlit production on the show.

Exec produced by Wiser co-founders Tas Brooker and Jim Wiseman with Hannah Demidowicz and Nicola Davey for TCB, the film “tells the untold story behind Hitler’s supercars,” said TCB.

The distributor has also greenlit production on Extreme Ice Machines, an 8×60’ series produced by Canadian prodco Architect Films. TCB head of sales Simona Argenti has secured a pre-sale with an undisclosed US network for this show.

The series is about machines made for extreme weather and the exec producers are Architect’s Tanya Linton, Mike Sheerin and Cara Volchoff, and TCB’s Demidowicz.

Meanwhile, TCB has picked up Paranormal Nightshift (13×60’) from Canada’s BGM, a prodco that was last week acquired by Quebec-based Datsit Sphere. The show has been pre-sold to Travel Channel in the US and Blue Ant Media’s T+E channel in Canada, while TCB holds the worldwide rights, excluding Canada.

“Right now channels need topping up or gaps filled so as a factual distributor we have a hugely focused marketing job to do,” said Paul Heaney, founder and CEO of TCB. “We have always responded to what the networks require and these titles certainly demonstrate that.”

TCB is currently negotiating with receivers FTI Consulting Canada after its parent company Kew Media Group went into administration last week.