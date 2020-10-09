Please wait...
C4 brings Quentin Blake's Clown to life

C4 brings Quentin Blake’s Clown to life

UK broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned an animated Christmas special based on illustrator Quentin Blake’s picture book Clown.

An illustration from Clown

Produced by Eagle Eye Drama, the prodco recently launched by the team behind non-English-language drama brand Walter Presents, Quentin Blake’s Clown will be a half-hour animated show. It will brings to life the adventures of a little toy clown, thrown away with a load of old discarded toys, as he goes on a journey to find a new loving home for himself and his friends.

Created with traditional hand-drawn animation techniques to capture the unique style of Blake’s artwork, the programme will be narrated by actor Helena Bonham-Carter.

It follows Channel 4’s long and established tradition of animated Christmas specials such as The Snowman, The Tiger Who Came to Tea and We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

Accompanying the programme will be a short ‘making of’ special feature with contributions from Blake, Bonham-Carter and the key animators and executives, giving insight into the creative process.

Quentin Blake’s Clown will be directed by Luigi Berio and exec produced by Massimo Fenati, with Eagle Eye Drama founders Jo McGrath and Walter Iuzzolino acting as joint creative directors.

International distribution will be handled by New Regency.

Blake said: “Clown has always been one of my favourite characters, and it’s wonderful now to see him off the page and running about on his own.”

Karolina Kaminska 09-10-2020 ©C21Media

