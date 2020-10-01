C21 seeks two top-class journalists

C21Media is looking for two journalists to join its London editorial team as its digital business enjoys rapid expansion.

Both positions are described below.

Senior Reporter

C21Media Ltd

Location: Home working/Shoreditch, London

Salary: £30,000 – £35,000 (depending on experience)

Six weeks holiday per year

To keep pace with its fast-growing digital business, international entertainment industry publisher C21Media is looking for a senior reporter to join its London-based editorial team, working across a range of market-leading editorial brands.

You are a news hound, tenacious, balanced, engaged, experienced, ambitious and want to work on one of the most exciting editorial desks in business publishing. You are a strong individual talent, but also love being part of a team that works together in a competitive and challenging sector.

You are a confident reporter with a solid track record in business news and features. A knowledge of the international television business would be an advantage but is not essential, as would fluency in Spanish, German or French.

You would be as comfortable interviewing the head of a Hollywood studio or major television network about their development slates as researching and writing in-depth features about the fast-changing content landscape.

The successful applicant will work as part of a 10-strong London-based team across print and digital products including C21Media.net, Channel 21, C21FM, The C21 Podcast, C21TV and C21Media reports and Dramaquarterly.com.

This is not a job for the faint-hearted but it rewards with a proper salary, six weeks annual holiday, a creative environment and real prospects to grow with this fast-paced business.

C21 is currently thriving in a challenging environment thanks to its agenda-setting editorial and market-leading digital products. The interview process and initial terms and conditions will be managed with the current pandemic in mind.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, please apply now with a CV and covering letter.

Entry deadline: October 30.

APPLY HERE

Reporter

C21Media Ltd

Location: Home working/Shoreditch, London

Salary: £18,000 – £22,000 (depending on experience)

Six weeks holiday per year

To keep pace with its fast-growing digital business, international entertainment industry publisher C21Media is looking for a reporter to join its London-based editorial team, working across a range of market-leading editorial brands.

The successful applicant will work as part of a 10-strong London-based team across print and digital products including C21Media.net, Channel 21, C21FM, The C21 Podcast, C21TV and C21Media reports and Dramaquarterly.com.

Applications are invited from trained journalists, perhaps looking to move into their second job, who can demonstrate exceptional ability and ambition to work on one of the most respected business publishing brands in the world.

A knowledge of the international television business would be an advantage but is not essential, as would fluency in Spanish, German or French.

C21 is currently thriving in a challenging environment thanks to its agenda-setting editorial and market-leading digital products. The interview process and initial terms and conditions will be managed with the current pandemic in mind.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, please apply now with a CV and covering letter.

Entry deadline: October 30.

APPLY HERE