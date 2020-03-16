C21 extends Formats Survey deadline

C21 has extended the deadline for participation in its international formats survey to allow more executives and companies to take part in its annual look at the state of the business.

You can be part of this survey by clicking here.

The deadline for participation is now Monday March 23 (09.00 GMT). The online survey takes just 10 minutes to complete and provides valuable insights into the trends and issues impacting the industry.

As a developer, producer, buyer or seller of formats, your input is important to build a coherent and accurate picture of the issues that matter. The findings will be presented online via C21media.net.

